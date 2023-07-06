Richard Ernst, Livermore
The most recent 6-3 decision of the US Supreme Court ending race-conscious college admissions nationwide is, in my view, short sighted and ill-advised.
Colleges and universities currently use dozens of qualities in assessing an individual applicant’s potential for benefiting from a college or university education; including but not limited to, academic excellence, character, extracurricular activities, personal qualities of integrity and perseverance, community service, etc. With regard to colleges and universities where race has been considered among the dozens of other considerations, race itself was never intended to be a “stand alone” qualification.
In fact, so called “affirmative action “criteria have to do not only with providing deserving ethnic minority students the opportunity to attend our best institutions of higher education, but also assuring an optimal learning environment for all students. Every student’s educational experience is enriched by a learning community which is, as much as possible, a microcosm of the wonderful diversity of our country. Including race as one of many criteria for college and university admission is intended to benefit all students as they prepare to thrive in the post-education world in which they will be living and working.
At the same time, we as a culture are the ultimate beneficiaries of college and university graduates who can help us all learn to cherish and value the rich diversity of our country. Having lived together and learned together during these formative years of their educational lives will better equip future graduates who can help us heal the divisions that are such a challenge in today’s world.
Sadly, the Supreme Court ruling on this matter is unlikely to be reversed. Hopefully our institutions of higher education will now find other creative ways to honor the values of ethnic and racial diversity among those whom they equip to be our leaders of the future.
