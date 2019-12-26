I’ll keep this simple – to welcome the downtown hotel vision preferred by the majority of planning outreach participants (about 2,000 folks), vote NO on the Development Agreement Referendum in March.
Consider that your NO vote was made possible by over 6,000 signatures from Livermore residents. The recent opposition full-page ads were paid for by Presidio, the very wealthy hotel developer trying to buy your vote for their development (who hopes you didn't notice the company's name at the bottom). Whose side are you on? Vote NO!