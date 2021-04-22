Greg Scott, Livermore
Since it is so convenient for the Tri-Valley Conservancy to sign up to "monitor" the proposed Aramis Solar Project in the North Livermore Valley even before the Alameda County Board of Supervisors' "informed" approval of the project, I have a modest proposal: Tri-Valley Conservancy needs to monitor the metagenomics of the soil bacteria of the site.
Metagenomics, also called environmental genomics, studies the genetic material directly from the field. Soil bacteria are a critical and seminal basis of the food web, and by monitoring the soil bacteria, Tri-Valley Conservancy would get a good idea of the health of, and effects to, the Aramis Solar Project local ecosystem. These will have broad ramifications for the overall ecosystem of the entire North Livermore Valley.
"Biodiversity loss and climate change are two of the most pressing challenges of our time, and soil biodiversity is part of the solution to both. Yet it is under constant threat, largely from human activities that we can control. It is our responsibility, therefore, to preserve the quality of soil before it is too late, and before its resident species and their fragile habitats are lost." (Janez Potocnik, European Commissioner for the Environment, in the foreword to "The factory of life: Why soil biodiversity is so important", 2010).
In regard to a species, "threatened" means on the pathway to extinction. A threatened species does not necessarily determine the functionality of an ecosystem, though it is an indicator. Heavy equipment operations, placement of gravels, plant introductions, use of herbicides, and the installation and operation of solar panels are all threats. These threats will lead to alterations in the ecosystem that may not be readily measured other than by a metagenomic survey of soil bacteria.
A healthy soil bacteria biome is critical to soil water holding capacity, soil water infiltration, purifying water, processing of biological and human toxics, nutrient delivery to plants and animals, carbon fixation and sequestration, nitrogen fixation, controlling pathogens and pest outbreaks, and general human wellbeing. Greater understanding of the soil bacteria environment is necessary and important to keep the North Livermore Valley ecosystem intact. To attempt to dogmatically monitor only "iconic" macro-fauna species leads to an incomplete and incoherent story.
Without an adequate pre-project and continuing metagenomic soil bacteria survey of the Aramis Solar Project site there is no real "monitoring" of the ecosystem for the sake of "conservancy."