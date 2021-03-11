Greg Scott, Livermore
Attention is deserved for the March 4 headline article, "Tri-Valley Conservancy To Monitor Aramis Site If Approved" in The Independent, which stated, “The Tri-Valley Conservancy (TVC) penned a recent agreement with Intersect Power, the Aramis Solar Energy Generation and Storage Project applicant, to monitor the site should the project gain approval."
How cozy to have an ‘agreement’ to witness and ‘monitor’ the ensued harm of nature at the Aramis Solar Project site before the Alameda County Board of Supervisors approved the project on March 4, contrary to votes of the electorate with the passage of Measure D. This TVC collaboration is a betrayal of the mission of conservancy. The loss of this prime agricultural soil and the resultant reduction in biodiversity does not meet the standards of conservancy.
"We are all complicit, paralyzed by the overwhelming force of the megamachine and bound to its destructive energy by our allotted slots within its massive machinery,” said Filip Muller, a Czech Jew survivor of liquidations at Auschwitz through being a ‘special detail’ member to Claude Lanzmann in ‘Shoah,’ a Holocaust documentary.
The development of the Aramis Project site is another societal and environmental degradation to people's welfare by politicians and corporate interests who are a cog in the deleterious ‘megamachine.’
Big picture: Knowledge from new research, using satellite technology, led at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, informs us over 100 million acres of the corn belt has completely lost its topsoil. This is the soil layer that supplies most of the water and nutrients to plants. As a consequence, corn yields are 6% lower for an economic loss of around $3 billion.
How much prime agricultural soil remains this proximate to the Bay Area as we have in the North Livermore Valley? How much more agricultural soil can we afford to lose when over 16 million children are hungry in this country?
The recent agricultural losses in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas will take years of recovery. The diminished economic contributions will add to poverty and to food prices nationally, which will accentuate domestic hunger. In lieu of this, we are going to decimate local prime agricultural soil capabilities and the attendant biodiversity?
May there be justice in a court of law against the unwise actions of the Alameda County Board of Supervisors and Intersect Power respective to these lands. Our children require better than complicit destruction.