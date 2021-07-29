Daryl Carlson, Livermore
The alleged alternative proposal to the Eden Housing plan threatens the entire project. There is no guarantee of Alameda County funds to alter and delay present construction plans. Eminent domain could end up languishing in courts. The city plan is based on years of work, vetted by professionals, not by a small group of never-elected folks who want to locate a park over a toxic waste dump. Dimes to donuts, this group never has to worry about putting food on the table.
Samuel Taylor Coleridge put down his pipe, the resulting opium dream creating the poem fragment “Kubla Khan.” Stalling and imperiling the City’s real plans is a couple of patchwork drawings in the same tenuous smokey unreality—an illusory alternative brought to us by the same rich and very comfortable folks who have (been) pestering, heckling and circumventing our elected public servants for decades, costing untold tens of thousands in taxpayer dollars. The ‘Win-Win’ proposal offered by the various pseudonymed groups is a ‘Lose-Lose’ for Livermore families in dire need of housing.
Of course, government should be responsive to the needs and wants of its citizens. But that means all citizens. not just the ones affluent enough to take their tantrums and wounded pride into the courts of law.