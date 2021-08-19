Dennis Mulligan, Livermore
You folks were elected to serve the best interests of your constituency. I think you're batting about 125, and at that rate you're not going to stay in the big leagues very long. Very likely won't get re-elected either.
Your constituency rated a downtown community park, parking and a hotel on the west side of South Livermore Avenue as the issues the constituency wanted. Council, you've swung and missed on all three. What the citizens wanted you have not delivered. You're not relegated to the bull pen; you're just going to be off the team at this rate of success. No bullpen for you; it’s back to the minors for some experience and to learn your roles. You need to perform at a higher level to keep your positions.
There is time to get it right. Do you have the gumption to do it?