Bianca Covarelli, Save the Hill, Livermore

The fact is John Marchand’s “experience” has tainted Livermore’s reputation in all California trial courts in perpetuity.  His leadership as ex-Mayor and his council’s actions will be used in all California trial courts as an example of what not to do forever as recently published California caselaw, upheld by the California Supreme Court in Save the Hill vs. City of Livermore.  That’s not the lawful leadership or experience we want in Livermore.  