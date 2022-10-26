Bianca Covarelli, Save the Hill, Livermore
The fact is John Marchand’s “experience” has tainted Livermore’s reputation in all California trial courts in perpetuity. His leadership as ex-Mayor and his council’s actions will be used in all California trial courts as an example of what not to do forever as recently published California caselaw, upheld by the California Supreme Court in Save the Hill vs. City of Livermore. That’s not the lawful leadership or experience we want in Livermore.
It makes me wonder what other dishonest, dishonorable, unethical and unlawful actions and approvals were made by ex-Mayor Marchand, our council and city government. It’s a valid consideration.
A time of change is upon us. It’s time to create a new council that is a true reflection of us. A time to choose ethical, honorable, transparent and lawful governance. It is time to declare and vote for a local government that is trustworthy. It is time for a vote stating the old way of doing things stops now. We declare no more private interests and agreements with developers, builders and unions over laws that are best for the environment, and for the wants of the residents. From this point forward, we declare and choose a Mayor and City Council that acts in our highest best interest, that abides by the laws that protect the environment and that operates with integrity and a strong moral compass. Integrity and soulful governance are the baseline standards.
While on the subject of facts, let’s please only stick to facts in regard to Mony, not the unsubstantiated hearsay and deceitful, dishonest opinions spewed on social media apps and non-informed publications for blatant slander and character assassination. The lies are just that, dishonest untruths.
Every one of our votes matters in this election, and the possibilities are exciting. With the highest regard for all of my friends, neighbors and residents in Livermore, I trust you’ll choose the ethical, honorable, honest and lawful candidates when you vote for Mayor and City Council members. It’s time to expand the collective consciousness and realize the old regime and way of hidden agreements and personal agendas will not be accepted any longer.
I’m voting Mony for Mayor. I’m voting for Ben Barrientos for Council District 2. And I urge District 1 to vote for Carol Wahrer for honest, hardworking, ethical, lawful leadership we can Trust.