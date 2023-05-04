Teresa Miller, Livermore
In Sacramento, the elements that be pass ABs and SBs continuously and no one seems to know until the deed is done, and often we become aware months and months later.
Teresa Miller, Livermore
In Sacramento, the elements that be pass ABs and SBs continuously and no one seems to know until the deed is done, and often we become aware months and months later.
This Bill signed into “law” gives the electric companies in this State approval to add a monthly fee imposed on us by California Assembly Bill 205 (AB 205) [passed in June 2022.] The PUC hasn’t approved this yet, but oh they will. I think PUC waits until nobody notices, if ever. And the PUC knows we won’t remember, if by all accounts we ever remember a year later. They keep approving higher rates Ad Infinitum.
The latest after the fact Bill will allow these NOT Municipally owned companies to add a fixed rate charge to the electric bill above the outrageous amount, they charge per kWh of 30 to 38 cents. Our gas and electricity have been as high as $700.00, and this with their grand, medical needs allowance they give, NOT so grand.
Now they will charge, for example, $51.00 a month from their formula if you earn thus: “Households earning $69,000 to $180,000 and Households earning $28,000 to $69,000 would pay $30 a month.” Do take a look at the BILL 205 turned law; there are more earning tiers.
The PUC, Public Utility Commission (a governor appointed commission), by the way, has not approved this yet, so they will cut it some, I propose, and tell us “What a deal we are getting.” with their corrected monthly fees.
Sorry, this may be confusing, but so am I confused, and sad for this State because of all the fodder-feeders out of Sacramento who force us to eat at their table.
