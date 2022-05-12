Jim Hutchins, Livermore
In November, Livermore will be faced with a choice – to continue along the path which ex-Mayor John Marchand has been pushing the city, or to look to new faces that will listen to the people. A review of Marchand’s history reveals the problems his candidacy would offer.
During his term as mayor, Marchand has been friendly to developers. In 2018 he approved the behemoth Legacy Apartments now towering over First Street and dominating the Downtown’s character. In 2018 through 2020, he pushed the Eden Housing project across the street on the last open space downtown, which will further overshadow the Downtown’s appearance. So much for protecting the Downtown’s “Community Character” his Council listed as their second highest priority.
It is no wonder he has pushed such developments since his campaign has taken money from Legacy’s Senior Managing Director. (Don’t worry; he says he “made that contribution as a private citizen”, wink-wink.) And Marchand has said the CEO of Eden Housing is a personal friend of his, which I am sure helped Eden’s approval, too. And don’t forget the $7,000 he took from other developers and unions. Yet on NextDoor in January 2021, he posted, “I have not accepted so much as a cup of coffee from any developer.” Maybe he should look at his campaign disclosure forms.
And despite in 2020 having “termed out” of office, Livermore’s term limit regulations now allow him to return and run again. Unlike state-level term limits, Livermore’s only requires a candidate to take a two year break each decade, which defeats the philosophy behind term limits. But in his ‘two years off’, Marchand remained active, online on NextDoor and other such platforms attacking people that disagreed with the negative changes to the Downtown, like Legacy and Eden, and also as a member of the city’s General Plan Advisory Committee where he pushed (wait for it) more downtown housing development.
Even Marchand’s longtime close friend, Calvin Wood, recently said he was opposed to Marchand’s policies and urges people to vote for his opponent, Mony Nop.
Livermore has already suffered from fifteen years of Marchand’s leadership as Councilmember and Mayor. If Livermore is to protect its Community Character, it needs to elect someone new. Please vote for Mony Nop for Mayor in November.