Ruth Ann Hunt, Livermore
Following is a letter I sent to the East Bay Times two weeks ago:
“Your editorial on October 20 endorsing a candidate for Mayor of Livermore is more of an attack on Joan Seppala, publisher of The Independent, than it is a positive recommendation for John Marchand. You have the right to endorse a candidate, of course, but the vilification of a person who opposes your candidate on a controversial issue--the proposed location of Eden Housing--is unnecessary, off-putting, and downright offensive. I object to the loaded language (examples: obsession, do her bidding, wealthy, octogenarian), which creates the false impression that Ms. Seppala’s only motivation is a desire for power and her views are therefore invalid, when in fact many Livermore citizens agree with her ideas about what is good for Livermore. The vitriolic tone of your criticism arouses suspicion of a personal animus against the publisher of The Independent, a highly-respected, locally-owned newspaper that has served TriValley citizens for over fifty years.”
The East Bay Times has declined to publish my letter. Unlike the East Bay Times, The Independent prints many Letters to the Editor from readers who express a wide range of opinions, including opinions that oppose the viewpoints put forth by The Independent. (It even prints letters that contain attacks on Ms. Seppala herself.) By reading The Independent, voters can get an idea of the local issues and of the arguments on all sides. At a time when local journalism is endangered, The Independent is a valuable asset to Livermore, Pleasanton, and the whole TriValley.
