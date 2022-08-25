Alex and Michelle Lago, Livermore
We discovered this beautiful town, Livermore, from our dear friend, Mony Nop. We needed a family-friendly community for our two young children to grow up in, and by far, Livermore is a great place to work and live in. Mony Nop raves about his community and is passionate about serving his city. I never met anyone who loved their community as much as Mony does. I believe in his vision of becoming Mayor and being a voice for Livermore. If you want a Mayor to care for public safety, address homelessness, and bring high-paying jobs to Livermore, he is the right candidate for Mayor. Vote for Mony!