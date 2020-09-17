Michele Plunge, Pleasanton
I will be voting for Karla Brown for mayor of Pleasanton. As a city council member, Karla has a history of preserving the heritage of Pleasanton and supporting development projects that benefit Pleasanton residents.
Sunflower Hill at Irby Ranch is one of those projects. Sunflower Hill is 31-unit affordable residential community for adults with developmental disabilities. It includes apartments and a community space for activities and programs for residents. There are only a handful of these “intentional communities” in the U.S. Often adults with disabilities must live with their parents because their income, employment, and housing opportunities are limited.
Karla was a steadfast supporter of this project from its inception. Since I have an adult sibling with a disability, Karla personally asked me why I felt this facility was valuable to the disabled population and their families. At city council meetings, she thoroughly reviewed the information and asked thoughtful questions about the project. She also attended numerous fundraisers for Sunflower Hill.
Sunflower Hill was completed successfully, and Karla attended the groundbreaking ceremony. She also asked for and received a personal tour of the facility so she could share her impressions with other Pleasanton residents.
Karla has a wealth of relevant experience. She has served as a community volunteer, served on many boards and committees (Livermore Amador Valley Transportation Authority, Alameda County Liaison Committee, Fair Liaison Committee, Livermore Liaison Committee, Waste & Recycling Committee, East Bay Regional Park District Liaison Committee, Zone 7 Water Liaison Committee, Waste and Recycling Committee, and Dublin San Ramon Services District Liaison Committee) and has been a city council member for eight years and vice mayor for two.
She has consistently supported slow and smart growth to maintain the family-oriented lifestyle that we enjoy in Pleasanton. I have no doubt that Karla is the best candidate for mayor of Pleasanton.