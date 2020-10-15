Jamie Yee, Pleasanton
I am vice president of Pleasanton Unified School Board and a 12-year school board member.
The role of a school board member is to set the direction and policy, ensure accountability, provide community leadership as advocates for children, the school district, and public education.
Kristie's involvement in the district, as a proven community leader, as well as her background in education policy positions her well as the top choice. She has the head and heart for the job!
I believe Kristie Wang is the best person qualified to be on the Livermore School Board.