Judy Moore, Livermore
A Vote For Mony Nop For Mayor will be a Vote for someone who really represents the Citizens of Livermore.
Marchand had his time as Mayor. He and his City Council blew up the downtown project. All we ever wanted was a “Town Square (open space).
Who said Eden housing belonged there; it should be moved to the other side of Railroad Ave. Who said we need a Blackbox theater there, when you can cross the
Street to the Bankhead Theater. Who said we need a Science Center there; just take a tour of Lawrence Livermore Labs. Who said we need a Parking structure there
with free parking? We should charge for parking after a “grace” period of 3 hours. It’s the right thing to do.
“Who said,” was the present and former Mayors and City Councils of Woerner and Marchand who voted to include all of the above in what should be a “Town Square”.
If a former Mayor is elected again, will he somehow find a way to pay back his 2022 Campaign Contributors?
