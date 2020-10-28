Susan Hayes, Pleasanton
I am a 30-year resident of Pleasanton with over 25 years’ experience in 18 Tri-Valley nonprofits.
Now in my eighth year as a Pleasanton Human Services Commissioner, I have seen firsthand how critical it is to have council members who understand the real human consequences of major decisions made at the council level. Fortunately, in Randy Brown, we have a candidate who brings a passion for just that: championing our residents.
In the decade since Randy moved to Pleasanton, he has focused on getting to know the needs of the people who live and work here - including, perhaps most importantly, our most vulnerable populations.
Randy's experience with the healthcare, housing and welfare needs of seniors, children, the disabled and veterans - combined with his business expertise and thoughtful approach to decision making - will be crucial to our community’s continuing viability as we navigate our COVID-altered world.
Please join me in voting for Randy Brown for city council.