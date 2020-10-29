Mayor John Marchand, Livermore
I’ve been asked by many people why I’m supporting Bob Woerner for mayor.
The answer is that Bob has the proven leadership experience required to guide Livermore forward during these difficult times. Bob has served on the planning commission, the council and as vice mayor. He represents the city on many other regional boards, including ValleyLink and the LAVTA Board (Wheels Bus), which was just recognized as the top transit agency in America. Bob initiated the Small Business Grants Program to help during the COVID-19 crisis and he created Livermore’s Equity and Inclusion Subcommittee.
His experience has provided him with the necessary skills to deal with the complexities of meeting the needs of the community, maintaining the city’s commitment to public safety and ensuring that Livermore remains financially sound.
Bob has always worked for equitable solutions to situations presented to the city. His vision and leadership brought together the many stakeholders to get Stockman’s Park built in our downtown, fulfilling a promise made 58 years ago.
Leading by example, Bob is personally supporting Livermore businesses by using their services for his campaign literature, signs and outreach efforts.
Livermore has been recognized as one of the ten best cities in which to live on the west coast. The city is in the top 15% safest cities in California. In the citizen survey released in 2019, 93% of residents agreed that Livermore is great place to live and raise a family.
Bob Woerner has the experience and understanding necessary to continue to keep Livermore on that path. Join me in voting for Bob Woerner for mayor.