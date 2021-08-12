Vic Avila, Livermore
Cities with thriving, lively, welcoming downtowns many times have a park or open space to attract people downtown to give those people a sense of spaciousness, an uncrowded feeling of openness that inherently provides a relaxed setting. Those cities, with thriving downtowns include San Francisco (Union Square), San Mateo, Sacramento, Santa Rosa, Davis, Palo Alto, San Jose, Paso Robles, Mountain View and Menlo Park. Livermore deserves to have this spaciousness downtown to welcome diners, shoppers and visitors.
The decision the city council makes about the downtown development and Eden Housing will affect downtown for over a century, as apartment developments typically last 100 years or more. This decision spanning 100 years should take into consideration the benefits of generations to come, not just the next 20 years. If it takes a couple more years to get this right for the generations of Livermore residents to enjoy for decades, it is worth the extra time.
The people who make those decisions today will not be around for most of that time, so why not make the decisions long-lasting, looking at the future, not just the present? Dwellings can go anywhere, but the juxtaposition of park and open space to the downtown core businesses is extremely essential.
The Eden Housing occupants, if the development moves across Railroad Avenue, will benefit from the park and open space in the downtown development. They and their children will have a large backyard across the street to enjoy. Get it right City Council.