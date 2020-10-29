Vivian Guzman, Livermore
I was so glad to hear that Mayor Elect, Bob Woerner, if elected, is supportive of moving the planned housing off the center of town, so that there would be more room for the proposed park area and the people's housing would be moved across the street away from the park, which would also enable the housing to have more room as well!
This seems like a win/win for the whole City of Livermore to enjoy more space for the park and also for the people needing housing!
I hope that this works out to be true! How great that would be!