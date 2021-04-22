Florence Lam, Dublin
With the recent tragedies committed against Asians, specifically my community’s elderly, it is imperative that we take action to eliminate violence on our streets as well as within our institutions.
Structural racism isn’t new and has affected every aspect of mine and my family's life, including the healthcare provided to my late grandmother. When my grandmother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2015, it was so difficult to get answers about what the disease means and how to provide care. Dismissive doctors made this already difficult situation even worse as my family had to go through multiple doctors and a Chinese-English language barrier before finding one who would take my grandma’s symptoms seriously.
Currently, less than half of people with Alzheimer’s disease are diagnosed; therefore, giving primary care practitioners the necessary training in understanding and identifying this disease is imperative. Senate Bill 48 calls for physicians to receive four hours of continuing dementia education to ensure timely and precise diagnoses for patients with dementia. If my grandma’s doctors had received this training, I strongly believe that my family would have had more time to plan for her care and spend time with her before she passed.
I am calling for Senator Steve Glazer to co-author this important piece of legislation, as the AAPI community needs support now more than ever.