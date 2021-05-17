Alan Marling, Livermore
Utility companies are trying to stop you from getting home solar.
In the California State Legislature, AB 1139 would allow utilities to charge a $50 monthly fee on all low-income solar users. It would also slash the value of solar exported to the grid by 80%. This would make buying solar panels on your roof impractical, especially for communities that need clean energy the most.
When Friends of Livermore opposed the Aramis solar farm, they said we should instead rely on rooftop solar. While I disagree that smaller-scale projects can fulfill all our energy needs, they are part of the solution.
Call Livermore’s State Assemblymember Bauer-Kahan and tell her you oppose AB1139. The bill is an unethical money-grab by utilities. Bauer-Kahan’s office phone is 925-328-1515.