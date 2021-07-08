Estelle Miller, Livermore
The California State Senate is considering AB1512 this week in the Natural Resources and Water Committee. One important matter they will consider is conservation and its relationship to OHV.
In 2017 when Senate Bill 249 was approved, the Legislature recognized that conservation plays a part in OHV recreation. Provisions were made to the Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation (OHMVR) Program to ensure that the mission of the Department of State Parks and Recreation to protect resources and cultural sites was to be done properly.
They did this by passing SB249 with conservation regulations, PRC 5090.43, to preserve and maintain OHMVR sites.
5090.43 reads, "To protect natural and cultural resource values, sensitive areas . . . shall be managed by the division in accordance with Sections 5019.71 and 5019.74 which define the purpose and management of natural and cultural preserves."
AB 1512 wants to add a section, PRC 5090.42, to preserve the Alameda-Tesla Expansion Area for conservation purposes, "consistent with Sections 5019.71 and 5019.74."
The very same PRC protections AB1512 seeks are already in place to protect the Expansion Area.
The OHMVR program which includes PRC 5090.43 was approved unanimously in 2017 by the Legislature. It allows OHV recreation while at the same time providing protections for the preservation of historic and cultural sites and biodiversity.
Based on that 2017 Legislative action, I hope that the Senate will again support the Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation community and allow the Expansion Area to become a much needed State OHV park, unique to itself and mindful of its past and responsibilities to conserve it.