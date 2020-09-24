Frank Cannella, Livermore
Assembly Bill 3121, introduced by Assemblywoman Shirley Weber (D-79th District), would authorize Gov. Newsom to appoint a nine-person commission to study California’s complicity in slavery and discrimination against African Americans in years past. On its face, this sounds like a call for justice against appalling discrimination that went on for hundreds of years.
However, I have a problem with a bill that asks for direction in how to compensate people today who were not alive when the discrimination occurred and that was caused by the racist thinking of people now long deceased.
Yes, I am aware that the vestiges of that racism still affect many people. But issues of healthcare are solved by better healthcare for everyone, issues of housing are solved by better land-use planning, issues of education are solved by better funding for all schools. AB 3121 would not solve those problems because it focuses on only one race. It will just cause more upheaval.
And who, may I ask, would qualify for these benefits? Apparently, no Chinese, Japanese, Italians, Jews, American Indians, Mexicans, or Irish, to name just a few groups that experienced horrible discrimination at times, would qualify. Only African Americans would qualify, and I am not aware of what percentage of African blood might be necessary either. Administration of any such “benefit” would be a nightmare of government bureaucracy and mismanagement, either by the state or national authorities.
I do not believe a bill that purports to address racial discrimination of the past by using race-based discrimination in the present should ever become the law of the land. The only thing not discriminatory about the bill is that regardless of your national origin, if you are a taxpayer, you will get to participate.