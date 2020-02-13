By now you have probably heard that the State of California passed a bill, AB 1486, into law that essentially mandates that all surplus land up for sale/lease by governmental agencies must be offered for low/middle-income housing. This bill applies to our city, and possibly our downtown. You may want to re-read that statement.
Not surprisingly, this land-grab bill was sponsored by legislators from Berkeley and Oakland; surprisingly, it was approved by our own representatives, Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan and State Senator Steve Glazer. Yes, our own representatives voted to restrict our ability to develop our city and the downtown according to our will.
Elections appear to have had consequences: With one abstention, all 88 Democrats approved this bill, including Bauer-Kahan and Glazer. All 29 Republicans voted against it. See leginfo.legislature.ca.gov for the voting records of all legislators. Note that party affiliations of the representatives are not included in the voting record. Coincidence? You decide.
Elections will continue to have consequences. You should contact our city officials and state representatives and voice your opinion on this land grab. Even more importantly, you should vote in response to it. Both Rep. Bauer-Kahan and Sen. Glazer are up for re-election this year. You decide.