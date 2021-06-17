Estelle Miller, Livermore
The Livermore City Council agreed to send letters of support for AB1512 at the March 22, 2021, council meeting. Two things are interesting about this action.
1. No discussion, no comments, no actual vote was taken. Councilmember Carling asked that since the council's previous letter of support was for similar legislation, could the city staff "dust off the letter we prepared last time and resubmit?" The city manager said yes and noted that the councilmembers were nodding their heads in agreement. Why did the two new councilmembers agree to this request without asking for any information? The previous legislation was a full two years ago.
When the city council takes an action that speaks for the residents of Livermore, the least they can do is to have a five-minute discussion about it and require a vote, so we know who voted yea or nay. On Zoom, we couldn't even see who was nodding their heads.
2. The city's letter of support only mentions preservation and giving $9 million to the OHV Trust Fund. Why doesn't the support letter mention that AB1512 changes the Expansion Area from motorized recreation to nonmotorized recreation? The letter is like the Trojan Horse. All you see is the word "conservation." When you realize it's about taking the land from those who bought and paid for it and giving it to another recreation group, it's too late.
While I applaud the City of Livermore for advocating conservation, while the Expansion Area is in Alameda County, while Corral Hollow is mentioned in Livermore's General Plan, the Expansion Area is not within the city limits or in Livermore's jurisdiction. The only reason a letter was written was at the request of special organized interest groups and thus the letter represents their views.
I guarantee you that if I had asked the city council for a letter opposing AB1512, there would have been five minutes of discussion and a vote.