Estelle Miller, Livermore
We have owned a Jeep Wrangler for the past 10 years.
I was happy to see that the SVRA is planning to allow 4x4s and UTVs on their expansion property. There are no other similar motorized recreational opportunities for us in the immediate area. The headline of your article, "Legislation to Preserve Tesla Park Moves Ahead," should have correctly read, "Legislation to Steal the Alameda-Tesla Park Expansion Area Moves Ahead."
Assembly Bill 1512 includes a summary of a court ruling of Jan. 12, 2021, involving the environmental impact report and general plan submitted by Carnegie State Vehicular Recreation Area. SVRA was "directed to support both motorized recreation and motorized Off-Highway access to nonmotorized recreation." The Court also directed the SVRA to "strike a balance to support both activities."
I believe AB1512 is a way to circumvent the courts because it only allows nonmotorized recreation. Governor Newsom in his 30/30 plan wants to expand "equitable outdoor access and recreation for all Californians." I think this includes motorized recreation like UTVs and Jeeps, as well as nonmotorized recreation. I believe that it is possible for the governor's goal of "sustainably managed landscapes and other conservation outcomes" to be achieved by working cooperatively and by both parties collaborating in the planning for this area.
The second part of AB1512 says, "The department shall work with other entities to have nine million dollars ($9,000,000) appropriated, donated, or transferred to the Off-Highway Vehicle Trust Fund … by Jan. 1, 2025."
My father used to say, "I'd rather owe it to you than cheat you out of it."
I think it applies here. The words "shall work" deliver nothing, and they want to deliver nothing by Jan. 1, 2025, which is four and a half years down the road.
AB1512 is a blatant attempt to by-pass the judicial system and deny the SVRA their right to resubmit the environmental impact report and general plan. AB1512 is not fair to those of us who love nature and drive motorized recreation vehicles, like UTVs and Jeeps. AB1512 is untruthful because conservation and off-highway motorized recreation can co-exist, and lastly, AB1512's plan to provide funds to the Trust Fund is vague and does not promise anything.
This legislation should be taken off the table.