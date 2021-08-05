Estelle Miller, Livermore
In the Independent's article "Committee Aims to Grow Trust with Landowners," the subject of eminent domain was brought up. It reminded me of AB1512, a bill in the Senate which proposes the take the Alameda Tesla Expansion Area from its rightful owners -- the State of California Department of Parks and Recreation Off Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division (OHMVR).
The article says that at the time the Altamont Landfill Open Space Committee (ALOSC) purchased Brushy Peak, the East Bay Regional Park District asked ALOSC to condemn nearby properties. The ALOSC said “No, we will not give any of our money unless the landowner is agreeable." Was this done because the Open Space Committee is fair-minded and respects property rights or was it because eminent domain is not allowed by the settlement agreement terms?
It's called ‘eminent domain’ when the government takes private property but what do you call it when a local government entity (ALOSC) is part of a State Legislative action (AB1512) to take property owned by the State of California OHMVR Division? I call it wrong.
ALOSC has a procedure for purchasing properties: 1. A grant proposal is submitted for a property that is for sale. 2. The property is identified as meeting requirements for significant environmental value, and 3. The land is then bought. How does a property that is not for sale and for which no grant proposal was submitted, end up on their agenda at almost every meeting for the past five years? And how is $9 million promised to be donated without a formal approval or vote by the committee, City of Livermore or Alameda County?
Actions speak louder than words and if I was a landowner in Eastern Alameda County, I would be studying AB1512 to see what methods the Open Space Committee uses to try to acquire the expansion area. Like the expansion area, you just might end up as an agenda item or a legislative action.