Estelle Miller, Livermore
In the Appropriations Committee for AB1512, the Alameda Landfill Open Space Committee (ALOSC) "expressed interest" in funding this legislation.
The ALOSC identifies high priority properties for preservation and, properties with nonmotorized recreation. It is interesting that at their July 24, 2020, meeting, Shawn Wilson explained why the N3 property was not on the high priority list.
He said, "Now that the property is available, the committee can have a discussion about it."
So once a property goes on sale, the committee can talk about it? I hate to tell the committee this, but the Alameda-Tesla Expansion Area is not on the market. There is no for-sale sign there. So why is ALOSC part of the legislation to confiscate it? The answer may lie in the approved minutes of its November 20, 2020, meeting.
The committee was asked by a caller "if the goal of this committee for Carnegie is based on a prejudicial position to eliminate motorized use at Carnegie."
There was complete silence as the answer. Why couldn't they say yes or no? You know the answer.
The crux of the matter is not preserving the property. Carnegie SVRA is complying and going beyond the state requirements for preservation and conservation. The most important part of this bill is the change from motorized to nonmotorized recreation.
The ALOSC in comments made by Dick Schneider says the Tesla property "does not have to be for a purchase, but for a redesignation of Tesla for nonmotorized recreation."
The ALOSC is trying to politically maneuver for taking over the property. The ALOSC should not be acting as a political action group to take the Alameda-Tesla Expansion Area by legislation. They act as if they are not supporting this bill, but the promise to the Appropriations Committee of $9 million to fund this bill would indicate otherwise.
These bills are being voted on this week. Oppose this legislation by contacting the bills’ authors through their websites: AB1512 Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan or SB799 Senator Steven Glazer.