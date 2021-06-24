Estelle Miller, Livermore
After inactivating SB799, Senator Steven Glazer has now attached a budget trailer bill to the 2021 Budget for the State of California due by June 30.
The trailer bill reads: Approve $9 Million General Fund one-time and trailer bill language to preserve the Carnegie State Vehicular Area known as "Alameda-Tesla Expansion Area" for conservation purposes.
Why a budget trailer bill instead of a regular bill? And why now, when regular bills are going through the legislature? Is this how politics is played? Sneak past your opposition? A trailer bill does not need to be discussed, only a simple majority is needed to pass it, and it goes into effect immediately upon the governor's signing.
Is substituting this budget trailer bill for SB799 or AB1512 unethical? It's legal. It's expedient. It's a way to get around the normal legislative process and Senator Glazer is taking that route.
The simple truth is Senator Glazer, and his backers want to take land, owned by the California State Parks, already protected under intense conservation rules and regulations, from the OHV recreation public.
The trailer bill is a way for Senator Glazer to get what he wants by bypassing the public. No public input. No public scrutiny. No dealing with the public affected by its provisions. It's strange, considering Senator Glazer is a public servant.