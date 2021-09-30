Estelle Miller, Livermore
It appeared that AB1512 would be passed in the Senate and then go on to the governor to be signed, but it was suddenly inactivated.
A trailer bill was passed on Sept. 9, after a deal was made by the legislators, the governor and the State Department of Parks and Recreation concerning the fate of the Alameda-Tesla Expansion Area.
Why was AB1512 pulled and a deal made? Was there a chance that the governor was going to veto AB1512 just as he had done in 2019 with AB1086?
It is refreshing to hear the authors of AB1512 say that this deal is a win-win. For the past five years, it appeared they were going for a win-lose scenario. Previous bills tried to sell the Expansion Area (AB1086), eliminate Carnegie SVRA (SB1147), and remove motorized recreation for a mere $9 million compensation (AB1512).
Because of the deal, the expansion area is now its own state park. This is a win for those who wanted OHV to find a suitable place elsewhere for ‘that kind of recreation’ (as Senator Glazer describes OHV).
It is also a win for Californians who enjoy ‘that kind of recreation,’ including myself and a growing number of new OHV users. With the sufficient compensation provided by the trailer bill, OHV now has the funds for another OHV park to replace the expansion area.
It's a deal that provides $28.9 million compensation to the OHV Trust Fund, protection for Carnegie SVRA, and the promise of a new OHV park close to the Bay Area and the Central Valley. All in all, it's not a bad deal.
It could be considered a win-win and a great new beginning.