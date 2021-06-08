Estelle Miller, Livermore
AB1512 wants to take land bought and paid for by OHV users and turn it over to other recreational groups.
The writers of AB1512 would like you to think that nonmotorized recreation would be better for the Expansion Area. In fact, the same mitigation to preserve biodiversity, cultural artifacts and historic sites would have to be implemented. The protections AB1512 will use are the same ones the state parks are already using. Why don't the backers of this bill trust the state parks officials to protect the Expansion Area?
The State of California OHMVR already owns the Alameda-Tesla Expansion Area, and it has a plan to develop it in a responsible manner for conservation and OHV use. Why not let them have what they bought and paid for?
There is no denying that any type of human recreation will have an impact. Recently on the NextDoor app, it was posted that the police at Del Valle Regional Park are cracking down on mountain bikers that are riding on unmarked trails, as well as hikers that are going off on side trails.
There are only one or two off-road vehicle recreation areas within a hundred miles in the Bay Area, while there are thousands of miles of trails for hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding. With the purchase of the N3 Ranch, there will be even more recreation opportunities for nonmotorized recreation.
The OHV community is not asking for the whole recreation pie, they are only asking for a slice of the pie. The property is already purchased using OHV funds. The property is under strict State of California conservation guidelines. The property is under responsible management.
The OHV community is a recognized recreation group. The OHV community should not have to relinquish its right to the Expansion Area.