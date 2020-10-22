Phyllis Couper, Pleasanton
Our president and Christians were recently chastised in a letter to the editor over their support for his view of Covid-19 and abortion issues.
First of all, any laws prohibiting abortions would have allowances for defective babies, rape victims, and other health risks to the mother or baby, as they do now. But what about the rights of women in the womb?
They have no say about their rights as a woman or their own physical or mental health? So. it's okay if you're on the outside of the womb to decide to kill another woman, but if you're on the inside of the womb, you have no rights to want to live?
Those who say that thing in the womb is not a human must answer this question: has anything other than a baby ever been born from the womb of a pregnant woman? Is the logic that Christians preserving societal moral standards and dignity are bad Christians, and those Christians killing babies for convenience are good Christians?
Per the Center for Disease Control, 186 abortions occur every 1,000 live births; one abortion every 96 seconds in America. How many of those abortions were due to physical problems of the mother or baby?
In 2018, Planned Parenthood receive 616 million dollars from state and federal taxpayer programs. Why? This is a private genocide business which should have no ties to taxpayer money. Blaming a particular group of people or individual, in this case Christians and President Trump for the Covid-19 is pure political manipulation.
President Trump did not cause this virus. It came from China, not the White House. President Trump stopped travel from China against the advice of Dr. Fauci, and endured all sorts of negativism from the left, but had he not done so, our death tolls would have been much higher. Many in the scientific, medical, and political communities are at odds with each other as to which way to handle this virus.
President Trump is not expected to single handedly solve the Covid-19 virus issue, just as Obama wasn't expected to solve the Ebola, Swine Flu, and Zika viruses that hit our country when he was president. There is no need to single out any individual or group to further a political bias over this issue.