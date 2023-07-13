Grace Clark, Livermore
Abortion bans arise from the misguided belief that a fertilized egg is a person, and abortion is murder.
Spontaneous abortion (also called “miscarriage”), is the spontaneous loss of a fetus before the 20th week of pregnancy.* If a woman has a timely first period after fertilization, she generally assumes she is not pregnant. However, she can easily be mistaken.
About 50% of all fertilized eggs die and are aborted spontaneously, usually before the woman knows she is pregnant.* Among women who know they are pregnant, about 10% to 25% experience a spontaneous abortion.*
Clearly, Mother Nature is the world’s most prolific abortionist - by far. Must we lock Her up for genocide?
Must women prove that their spontaneous abortions were not induced?
How can physicians deal with life-threatening pregnancy complications that call for abortion?
Extreme abortion bans are absurd, cruel, and wrong.
*National Institutes of Health (NIH): Search “MedlinePlus Miscarriage”
