Enough with the petty name calling and misinformed arguments about square footage and who said what many years ago! Enough with attacking the paid signature gatherers as mercenary liars! I’ve talked to a number of them, and yes, they might offer some inaccuracies, but I think they’re doing a pretty good job of trying to follow the instructions they were given. Most of us who’ve lived it aren’t 100% in control of the facts.
I do know that people on both sides care about Livermore and want what’s best for downtown, and I hope we can find a peaceful solution. But I also know that signing that Developer Agreement (DA) at the last City Council meeting was clearly a strategic abuse of power on the Council’s part.
Now — although weary — I’m personally committed to gathering more signatures for the referendum that will hold off the DA, so people can vote first, before Council makes their own decision.