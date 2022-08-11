Michael Fredrich, Livermore
Regarding the rejection of the Move Eden Housing referendum petition, it seems that the Livermore City Council has descended to a new low. The city clerk does not have the power to reject the referendum petition submitted by Move Eden Housing. Election Code Section 9210(b) requires that the city clerk accept the petition for filing if it meets certain requirements, which it has. But this council has again shown a willingness to ignore the wishes of the people of Livermore and now to break the law. The city council should be ashamed of themselves. There are a substantial percentage of Livermore voters who feel the Eden Housing project should be moved from the proposed site. Voters should have the chance to make that decision.