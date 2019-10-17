I want to thank Sally Brown for her Oct. 10 Mailbox letter about the many free programs that are presented in the Bankhead Theater lobby and plaza. Sally wrote that there was not enough room to list them all, but I would like to mention the ones for this weekend, October 19 and 20: Saturday, noon to 4 p.m., Livermore Pride Celebration with entertainment, art and games in the Bankhead Plaza; Saturday, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Art & Wine Intertwined presented by LVPAC, with music, art and wine (for a small charge) in the Bankhead Lobby; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Diwali “Festival of Lights,” presented by LVPAC and Livermore Hindu Cultural Community Center, with entertainment, activities, art and sales.
Sally wanted to know if the plans for the downtown “would NOT negatively impact the ability of the volunteers to park close enough to transport the necessary paraphernalia from their vehicles to their assigned plaza and lobby spots.”
Because of the need for more parking in the area around Livermore Ave., in addition to retail, the Central Park Plan provides a garage in the area immediately west of the Bankhead. In the access to the area, there will be two 100-foot long parking spaces that will accommodate parallel parking for five or six vehicles in each lane for a total of 12 vehicles in both lanes. This will accommodate the participants to easily transport their items to the Bankhead lobby and plaza.