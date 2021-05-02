Mohammad Abri, Livermore
As we are watching India’s Covid-19 infections increase dramatically and countries try to help and close their borders to Indians simultaneously, the question becomes, “What are we going to do as this scenario is repeated all over the developing world?”
As the wealthy nations commit to sending materials to help, we know that it will take time to get the help to individuals who need it. We also know how this disease spreads and kills people; those who are affected do not have the time to wait. The U.S. has pledged to send millions of vaccines to India, this help is not going to arrive for weeks and possibly months.
Is this the best way to deal with this crisis? Are we going to wait and see for the next spot the disease spikes and try to ‘rush’ help, which will never be fast enough? What if the next spot is not a ‘friendly’ nation? What if the next spot is Syria?
Are the wealthy nations going to be as willing to help because of the nature of their government? There are many ethical questions that we need to answer. This crisis compels us to act for others, but it is in our own self-interest as well. This pandemic is not over anywhere until it is over everywhere.
The solution is to waive patents for the viruses that have been shown to be effective. We need to produce as many vaccines as possible and other countries have the capacity to do so. The government has many ways to do this and be fair to the companies that have developed the vaccines.
If not just for common decency, for our own sake, let’s give the government the mandate to suspend the patents and implement what works everywhere.