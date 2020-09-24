Cindy Anderson, Livermore
For years, I’m embarrassed to say, I was not a very informed voter. A few years ago, I became more careful about researching the issues and the candidates. I’ve found that getting to know the candidates, their character, their beliefs and background is very important. If they’ve held a public position, looking at what they accomplished and how they handled their responsibilities is paramount.
With this in mind, I am voting for Bob Woerner for mayor of Livermore. Bob’s record on the city council is impressive. Not only did he come up with a plan to avoid blocks of housing downtown, but he brokered a compromise to bring us a beautiful park to honor our veterans and stockmen. This will add to the historical value and beauty of downtown Livermore.
Another area where Woerner excels is his attention to our finances. Bob received an MBA in finance from the University of California, Berkeley (along with his impressive PhD in physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology). He has worked in the private sector in business development and financial planning and has provided this expertise to the city of Livermore. Because of Woerner, Livermore has avoided many of the layoffs and budget cuts other Tri-Valley cities have endured during the current pandemic.
Woerner has worked on several committees as a representative of Livermore. He has been endorsed by not only our current council members, but most every other government official in the Tri-valley, including Rep. Eric Swalwell.
Woerner’s accomplishments and character are why he is my choice for mayor of Livermore.