Tania Panarello, Livermore
Hi, I'm your friendly neighborhood voter, who normally writes letters of encouragement and celebration, but lately I've been feeling really frustrated -- and confused.
Yes, I am frustrated by the whole downtown Livermore project, but I am also tired of hearing the same complaints. Will pursuing lawsuits and appeals accomplish anything more than spend more money and spin more wheels? What can we do NOW to move forward? Is there a list of potential residents who will be living in the Eden housing and other downtown housing? Has anyone asked what THEY want? What about the downtown business owners who will be affected -- what do THEY want?
I am also baffled by the whole Measure A thing. Yes, I'd like to support our local teachers and students, but at what cost? How can I be absolutely certain the money will go to where THEY need it to go? And why does Kelly Bowers get paid so much money? Why can't we start by cutting her salary at least in half and putting that toward the schools? Whatever happened to the state lottery? And why couldn't we wait to put this measure on the June ballot?
There is a lot of money and time being wasted lately -- in Livermore, Alameda County, and in California. Where is the common-sense spending in all of this? As taxpayers, we have a right to know.