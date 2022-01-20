Donna Cabanne, Livermore
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is proposing a $57 dollar a month penalty fee on all residential rooftop solar users, an 80% cut to the net metering credit for all solar customers, and a roll back of protections for current solar users. Rooftop solar and solar in the built environment are positive game changers for reducing the effects of climate change, for protecting biodiversity and rural areas, and ensuring energy resiliency. Nobody should pay a penalty for putting solar panels on their roof.
The CPUC’s proposal will gut net metering, a billing method that credits solar energy owners for the the electricity they generate for the grid. The PROFITS of corporate utilities such as PGE and industrial sized solar plants are threatened by rooftop solar. Currently, large corporate utilities cannot add fees for facilities to the rate payers' bills, but these corporations can pass the cost of long-distance transmission lines to customers' bills. The longer the transmission lines, the higher the profits for PG&E. Long distance transmission lines significantly increase the risk of wildfires that have killed hundreds, decimated towns and businesses. These proposals are moving in the wrong direction if we want to reduce wildfires and the negative effects of climate change.
We need to support solar in the built environment---on warehouses, commercial buildings, schools, hospitals, government buildings and homes. California should be doing more, not less, to support rooftop solar. Governor Newsom has proposed 22 billion of the budget surpluses be allocated to fight climate change. Some of this money should go to help all Californians--- including low income, senior citizens, apartment tenants, and disabled individuals----afford rooftop solar. How can you help? Please call Governor Newsom's office at 1 (916) 445-2841. Ask to speak to a representative. Let the representative know you oppose the CPUC proposal to gut rooftop solar. Urge the Governor to say no to the utilities' profit grab. Ask the Governor to look at a modified proposal without punitive grid fees; a proposal that will ensure equitable access to rooftop solar for a "renewable, just and climate-resilient energy future."