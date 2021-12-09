Donna Neuenschwander, Livermore
I would like to share three acts of kindness I received this past week. The first was on Tuesday when a gentleman paid for my groceries at Lucky's. Fortunately, I was able to thank him for his kindness. The second occurrence was at Safeway on Saturday when the lady in front of me also paid for my groceries. Unfortunately, I was not aware of this so was unable to thank her. The third act of kindness was from a dear friend who delivered a beautiful Poinsettia to my front door. How lucky can one be!! So nice to know that in this time of negativity there are special people who brighten one's life. I will certainly try to "pay it forward."