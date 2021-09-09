Michael Bland, Livermore
Instead of arguing over if Newsom should be recalled I suggest we look at some facts and let them help us decide if he is doing a good job.
California pays the highest income taxes in the U.S. but ranks 40th in state childhood education (US News and World Report). California has the highest gas taxes in the country, but our roads are the 7th worst (national car insurance Quote Wizard). California has the 3rd highest residential electric rates, but we are routinely told to cut usage between 4 and 7 p.m. Doesn’t that seem odd – pay more, get less?
California has more violent crimes (rape, robbery, murder, aggravated assault) than any other state but a lower incarceration rate (USA Today). California has the most properties at risk for wildfire (verisk.com), the highest homeless population, and is in the process of destroying the Klamath dam.
So, what has Newsom done? He wants to spend $4.2 BILLION on the bullet train to nowhere (Bakersfield to Merced) (cal.streetsblog.org Newsom May budget revision). He releases criminals leading to the largest jump in homicides in state history (2161 in 2020 calmatters.org). Newsom does have a historical precedent. Nero fiddled while Rome burned, Newsom blames global warming, Republicans, Trump and anti-vaxxers while Tahoe burns and has the unions run ads for him.
The failures of this Governor are huge. He’s a rich, pretty kid that never had to take any personal responsibility and should be sent packing. I don’t care who you vote to replace him. He should just GO.