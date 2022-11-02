Ghaz Rez, Dublin

I wish I could say that Kumagai does a good job of representing Dublin as a first-term city councilmember, but I can’t. Constituents of Rebecca Bauer-Kahan—including Dublin residents-- would have been far better served by a district director who devoted his time and energy to the job at hand. Any accomplishments by Bauer-Kahan and her staff have been in spite of—not because of—District Director Kumagai. 