I wish I could say that Kumagai does a good job of representing Dublin as a first-term city councilmember, but I can’t. Constituents of Rebecca Bauer-Kahan—including Dublin residents-- would have been far better served by a district director who devoted his time and energy to the job at hand. Any accomplishments by Bauer-Kahan and her staff have been in spite of—not because of—District Director Kumagai.
Vicious personal attacks aimed at concerned Dublin constituents and female political opponents by Kumagai himself, his political surrogates, and special-interest backers won’t change the truth. Be wary of the carefully crafted image. On several occasions over the last few years, I personally witnessed the other side of Kumagai—an inauthentic political opportunist who is overextended, frequently dismissive, and uncaring. At political meetings his favorite subject is himself—not what he will do for us. His definition of service is very narrow. Many of his intentional actions and inactions have hurt those most in need and worthy of his attention and assistance. Other Dubliners I know gave up on Kumagai by 2020 for the same reasons. If he wanted a quick promotion to higher office, he should have devoted his energies to doing the best possible job in his current elected position and demonstrated a strong commitment to the community and to constituent service.
Although he may give others short shrift, Kumagai obviously is going to put his best foot forward with knives-always-out former resident and former long-time Dublin school board member Amy Miller, former Hayward Area Recreation and Park District director Minane Jameson, East Bay Times editor and union skeptic Dan Borenstein, and others he deems worthy of his attention. By riding Bauer-Kahan’s progressive coattails and misrepresenting himself and his mediocre record, he has garnered some undeserved endorsements from state legislators.
I hope that others will join me in rejecting Kumagai and supporting Liz Ortega for assemblymember.