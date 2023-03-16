Glen White, Dublin
I wish to address the issues raised by Judy Burrescia’s 3/9/2023 letter.
The Southern Border is not open. The ports of entry are overwhelmed due to Big Lies told by human traffickers and Republicans cruelly preying on the hopes of desperate people that the border is open. They’re the only ones saying that the border’s open, and the only ones profiting from those lies that I’m aware of. It’s similar to Republican calls for “caravans” of migrants during the elections. “The Wall” was always a Big Lie, which is why Trump said Mexico would pay for it and blamed Democrats when Mexico didn’t.
All the horror stories presented by law enforcement are a small fraction of the obvious points of failure in the Big Lie called the Drug War, where lying Drug Warriors pretend to stop drugs. Drugs have been for sale every day, non-stop, since the Drug War began, rewarding black market drug dealing among children with popularity, fun and profit.
The Drug War fails because it’s a godless communistic lie, pretending police state tactics can control market forces. It fails because capitalism trumps communism. The peer-to-peer marketing scheme Drug Warriors implemented among our children is the most effective way to spread drugs. Legalizing and regulating drugs would manage the problem of maliciously mislabeled drugs far more effectively than Drug Warriors lying and pretending to stop drugs. Legalization would greatly reduce the peer-to-peer marketing among children favored by Drug Warriors. Drug distribution is more effectively controlled by regulated legalization of all drugs everywhere than by lying and pretending to stop drugs like Drug Warriors.
Deterrence is another Big Lie, because drug dealers obviously don’t think they’ll get caught. Instead, the Drug War encourages and enables gangsters, criminals and cartels with huge profits. Criminals need the Drug War to stay in business.
Drug Warriors murder innocent people, like Breonna Taylor, without remorse due to their sanctimonious incompetence, greed and contempt for ever being held accountable. Drug Warriors have abused more children in custody than they ever protected, since they never protected anyone because drugs are for sale every day.
Because many children see through the lies of the Drug War, parents must be honest regarding the relative dangers of drugs and not repeat the lies of Drug Warriors to maintain credibility. Sheepish addiction to Satanic Big Lies could be America’s downfall. (John 8:44)