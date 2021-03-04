Matt Thompson, Livermore
The re-proposed Eden Housing blueprint as seen in Dec 2020 is creating a concrete jungle - which is already feeling like this with the new construction going up on the old Groth Brother site. Livermore Downtown deserves better! Veterans Park was originally designed to be a large, open, green safe space for families to enjoy outside time together! It was not meant to be crowded in between 4 story high apartment complexes! The low-income Eden Housing developer also has no plans to expand their parking for the complex- one slot for one apartment! This is a huge issue that will only add to the parking issues downtown; inevitability limiting families that go downtown. This space is sacred and must be carefully re-evaluated! Ideally, the entire space turns into a park!