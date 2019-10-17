Previously, I submitted a letter concerning the woes and consequences of the American Electoral College system. (Thanks to The Independent for publishing same.) Soon afterwards, the fact that two states used a process for tallying their electoral votes that was different from the normal one was pointed out to me. (Thanks to Hage Glenn of Pleasanton for bringing this information to my attention.) This letter is intended to supplement my earlier piece.
In all but two states, electoral votes are based on a winner-take-all methodology. In other words, the candidate winning the popular vote automatically receives all of that state's votes. Maine and Nebraska are the two states that have adopted a different approach. Using the Congressional District Method, these states allocate two electoral votes to the state popular vote winner, and then one electoral vote to the popular vote winner in each Congressional district (two in Maine, three in Nebraska). This results in multiple popular vote contests in these states. As a result, it could lead to a split electoral vote.
Maine adopted this rule before the 1972 presidential election, while Nebraska enacted it before the 1992 election. A split vote situation occurred once in each of these states. In 2008, Barack Obama won Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District (Omaha and its suburbs), gaining a Democratic electoral vote in that state for the first time since 1964. In 2016, Donald Trump won Maine's 2nd Congressional District, which covers most of the state apart from Portland, Augusta and nearby coastal areas. It is a fact that Maine last voted Republican in 1988.
It is apparent that the Congressional District Method can more easily be implemented than other alternatives to the winner-takes-all method, in view of major party resistance to relatively enabling third parties under the proportional method. State legislation is all that is required to use this method. Advocates of the Congressional District Method believe the system encourages higher voter turnout and would motivate presidential candidates to broaden their campaigns in non-competitive states. Winner-takes-all systems ignore thousands of popular votes. Because candidates have a reason to campaign in competitive districts, with a district plan, candidates are more likely to campaign in over thirty states versus only in the seven "swing" states.
If you agree that this method would be preferable to the existing winner-takes-all system, I suggest you write your congress person to support it today.