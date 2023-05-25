Frank Doljack, Pleasanton
A recent letter “Airport Policies Need to Change” makes some statements and a proposal to which a response is needed. The proposal is to put in place restrictions, such as curfews and fines with noise-monitoring equipment, in order to police pilots.
The Airport Noise and Capacity Act (ANCA) of 1990 makes any airport use restriction subject to FAA approval. Some airports in California, like San Diego Lindberg Field with its curfew, have restrictions that existed prior to ANCA and are grandfathered in. ANCA is onerous with regard to what any restriction must meet in order to be approved. This law effectively rules out curfews and fines.
A statement was made that “some jets fly so low over residential homes you could clearly see their landing gear...” This misleads with “some jets fly so low...” by implying improper flying and flying where it need not fly in order to land. The fact is that all jets, whether arriving or departing, follow very closely the tracks prescribed by the FAA Procedures for LVK. All of the arrival procedures route the jet to a point in the sky where the jet establishes a 3-degree glide slope on the final approach course to land. I have recorded ADS-B data of tracks for many hundreds of jets arriving and departing LVK that show all jets are at their proper points in the sky when coming and going.
Lastly the writer states “most” jets using the airport “appear” to be “individuals of substantial wealth” using the airport for “personal convenience” and avoiding “SFO, OAK, and SJC”. They are called corporate jets for a reason, that is, their primary use is mostly for business. Most jets using LVK are for business purposes. Examples are the Costco jet that comes into LVK almost every week (N82CW). A jet owned by Family Dollar (Dollar Tree) uses LVK often, arriving from its headquarters on the east coast (N441DT). In April alone, more than 31 jets using LVK were NetJets, the corporate jet sharing fleet owned by Berkshire Hathaway. The remaining item to mention is that Livermore Airport is categorized as a regional reliever facility by the FAA National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems for 2017–2021. This means, the FAA WANTS general aviation aircraft to use it INSTEAD of SFO, OAK, and SJC, which are already at capacity and overcrowded.
So, don’t have any illusions regarding curfews and fines.