Hayden Sidun, Livermore
I want to address Peter MacDonald’s letter entitled “Bring Back Livermore 1980,” which was published in last week’s edition.
Hayden Sidun, Livermore
I want to address Peter MacDonald’s letter entitled “Bring Back Livermore 1980,” which was published in last week’s edition.
First, I find it hilarious at best that a Pleasanton resident thinks he can paint an accurate picture of what living in Livermore is like, and as someone who has lived in Livermore for over a decade, reading Mr. MacDonald’s letter is insulting. His judgment of my hometown is completely incorrect and angering.
Let me put this into perspective with an analogy. I live in Livermore, and before that, I lived in San Ramon. Until a few years ago, I always had family who lived in Dublin, and I now work for Dublin councilmember Shawn Kumagai on his Assembly campaign. I spend a fair amount of time in Dublin now and have throughout my life for multiple purposes. Yet, as a Livermore resident, I could not paint an accurate picture of what living in Dublin is like or how the policies approved by the Dublin City Council affects Dublin residents.
Mr. MacDonald thinks he knows what living in Livermore is like. Mr. MacDonald thinks he knows how the policies approved by the Livermore City Council affect Livermore residents. But Mr. MacDonald does not, and there are also plenty of other things Mr. MacDonald got wrong in his letter.
There is plenty of need for carbon-free energy in California, because an abundance of carbon in the atmosphere negatively impacts the climate. Sure, Arizona and North Dakota might be good for carbon-free energy, but so is California. Why not have it here?
The need for housing in Livermore is because people who work here should be able to live here. I’m sure Mr. MacDonald complains about the cost of living in the Bay Area; I’m a college student making an hourly wage, and I think I should be able to keep living here. I’m also sure Mr. MacDonald complains about traffic on the Altamont, but affordable housing in Livermore also means the Altamont won’t be as congested, because people won’t be commuting as much.
Livermore wineries are great and boost the local economy. Why go to Napa for good wine when we have it right in our backyard? Why boost another city’s economy when we can help ourselves?
Livermore is much better in 2022 than it was in 1980. But Mr. MacDonald wouldn’t know that, because he doesn’t live here.
