My letter of Sept. 1st on electric car myths and mandates was thinly rebutted on Sept. 8th by a person claiming I had facts wrong and omitted. I do not know that person so I’ll not use his name - but it was he who had his “facts” both wrong and missing.
Mr. Rebutter claimed that our electric mix was 60% non-carbon but the California Independent System Operator’s graphs for peak day on Sept 6th show about 976,000 mega-watt hours consumed and only 168,000 provided by “all renewables” to which one could add 48,000 nuclear making 22% non-carbon, not 60%, and natural gas was over 50% for the day (See Wall Street Journal, Sept 9, page A5, full day numbers numerically integrated from the graph by me).
Mr. Rebutter claims 90% efficiency for EVs but look at the numbers: 60% loss in making electricity from gas and at least another 10% in electrical transmission, distribution and battery charging (heat loss all and likely double that) leaves his efficiency at 30% before he gets into his EV. No better than a gasoline car; worse than a diesel.
Bjorn Lomborg says it best in an essay titled: “If Electric vehicles Are So Great, Why Mandate Them?” Wherein he writes: “If every country achieves its stated (EV targets) ... (there would be a calculated) reduction of 0.0002 degree Fahrenheit by the end of the century.” (WSJ Sept 10, page A15.) Lomborg continues with data to the effect that an EV has a life time air pollution increase valued at $ 1100 and will cost 9% more to operate than a fueled vehicle, not including the pollution and societal costs of battery materials from a certain country.
Rebutter claims fueled vehicles pay no CO2 price but he ignores the carbon tax hidden inside fuel costs, plus highway taxes not paid by EVs and that $7500 purchase subsidy not received by normal cars.
Lets get rid of the EV purchase subsidy, and have them pay highway taxes, and for the battery material pollution, and pay for the extra electric grid upgrades yet to be done - then their buyers might chose to buy another regular car - to apply Rebutter’s own words.
The unelected bureaucrats’ mandates for EVs are irrational, dictatorial and unsupported by actual facts, like Mr. Rebutter’s arguments. If bureaucrats were as smart as they think they are, they could get real jobs.