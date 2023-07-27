By virtue of the fact that 5.3 even made it to an agenda, the likelihood is fading that we can find anyone left on the Council majority or staff that can claim to be dedicated to the principle of environmental protection. This item is part of a strategic effort to break Livermore’s Urban Growth Boundary.
The residents of Livermore fought hard for our UGB, and this attempt to expand the size of the City by over 1,000 acres (10%) will fail. The last time this sort of thing was tried was Weyerhaeuser, with their thousand-acre unwelcome project. We handily chased them away, 72% to 28%. You can expect a similar outcome if this advances as far as the ballot box.
A third of a million dollars will be committed tonight to a company we know very little about. This is only a small portion of the costs to be paid toward this counterproductive development scheme. Inestimable sums will follow, only to be wasted.
Instead, you should apply any excess money you have toward our 30-million-dollar, annual asset maintenance deficit. That time bomb is still ticking, and Livermore residents will expect you to find a solution without raising taxes. It will only get worse the longer you ignore it.