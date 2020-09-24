Johnna Thompson, Livermore
I was thrilled to read in last week's Independent that a compromise may be in the works to relocate the workforce housing planned for the southeast corner of Railroad and L Street to accommodate a large park extending from South Livermore Avenue all the way to South L Street. Such a compromise would give us the best of all possible worlds: an oasis of open space in the center of our ever-more-crowded downtown, plus the chance to build even more units for affordable housing, in multiple areas of town near transit and amenities. It is indeed a win-win, for all of us!